Memphis, Tenn. – Reports of injuries and storm damage from a tornado in Cross County, Arkansas.

Pictures circulating on social media are showing extensive damage to the Wynne High School at 800 E. Jackson Avenue. You can also see damage to the surrounding neighborhood.

There are reports of people being trapped near the high school

Other residents in Wynne have posted videos of a Tornado.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist Arkansas State Police and local law enforcement throughout the state.

We have a crew headed to the Wynne area, already seeing damage several miles outside the city.

This is a developing story.