WREG’s ‘Killing Lorenzen’ podcast receives regional Edward R. Murrow Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Killing Lorenzen: Love|Basketball|Murder” has been awarded a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for best podcast by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Hometown NBA basketball star Lorenzen Wright was murdered in a field near his Memphis home in 2010. Wright’s ex-wife Sherra pleaded guilty to facilitating that murder in an explosive trial in 2019.

In a 12-part podcast, reporters Zaneta Lowe and April Thompson dove deep into the case, uncovering friends, family, witnesses and facts, before and during the court dates.

“Killing Lorenzen,” available on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and online at wreg.com, has been downloaded more than 190,000 times.

Regional Murrow Award winners will go on to the national awards competition. See the full list of 2020 winners here.