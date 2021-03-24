WREG Weather Experts tracking severe weather potential for Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service and the WREG Severe Weather experts say the Mid-South is expected to be under an Enhanced to Moderate risk for severe weather for Thursday.

WREG’s Wendy Nations has been tracking the storms and said the severe weather threat is Marginal for the overnight hours Wednesday but will increase through the day on Thursday. The main threat associated with these storms will be damaging winds along with the possibility of hail and tornadoes.

The storm will start to make its way into Arkansas around 3 a.m. Thursday and cross the Mississippi River into Mississippi around 4:30 a.m. By 6 a.m., the storm will be more widespread, causing problems on Mid-South roadways during the morning rush hour. This is when we could see reports of damaging winds and hail.

The second round of storms will then appear around midday Thursday and that’s when we could see tornadic activity. That system will be out of here by Thursday evening, bringing clear skies for Thursday overnight into Friday.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Kentucky could all be impacted by the storm.