WREG Weather Experts tracking Enhanced to Slight Risk for severe weather Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced to Slight Risk for severe weather on Wednesday.

The risks from these storms include strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, flash flooding, hail and the possibility of tornadic activity.

Parts of the Mid-South now in the "Enhance Risk" category. Todd will have your complete forecast on today's severe weather threat, this morning on Daybreak @Toddon3_WREG pic.twitter.com/JOV8hJKE4r — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) April 7, 2021

WREG’s Todd Demers said showers could begin as early as noon with the severe weather band arriving between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. The system will move out late Wednesday evening.

The WREG Weather Experts will continue to track this system as it moves across the Mid-South. For the latest weather information, click here.