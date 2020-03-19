WREG speaks with latest DeSoto County coronavirus patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG spoke one-on-one with a DeSoto County woman who says she is the latest person in that county to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jeanette Hollowell's friends have been flooding her Facebook page with well wishes for the Olive Branch real estate agent who they say is the latest victim of coronavirus.

WREG spoke to Hollowell Thursday morning. She told us she is in isolation at Baptist Hospital East and is in a lot of pain.

"I have bilateral pneumonia, too," Hollowell said. "I am in isolation. I am sorry, I am just so weak I can hardly talk. I have been sick since a week ago yesterday. That's how long I have been sick with this."

Hollowell says she had no idea what was wrong with her. She says she had no way to get tested. She called 911 and was rushed to the hospital Monday.

They got the results on the coronavirus test last night.

On Facebook, her friend posted Hollowell had "flu-like symptoms … but tested negative for the flu. At the time, she was not tested for COVID 19. She got pneumonia in both lungs. When she finally was tested for coronavirus, it was positive."

Hollowell said the pain is almost unbearable.

"I feel rotten, like my flesh could come off my bones any minute. That's how bad it feels," she said. " My ears hurt, my legs hurt, my fingers hurt, my back hurts. "

Hollowell said her family has not been able to see her. She says she has two daughters who live out of town, but she doesn't want them to come because she doesn't want them to get the virus.

Mississippi state health officials confirmed the second case Thursday.

The first case of the coronavirus confirmed in Desoto County was an employee at the Hernando Police Department.