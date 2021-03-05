WREG News Channel 3 tops ratings in Memphis again

MEMPHIS, Tenn, — WREG-TV News Channel 3, Nexstar Inc.’s television station serving Memphis and the surrounding area, continued its winning streak with the recently-completed February sweeps period.

Monday-Friday, WREG is first place in local news ratings, including newscasts in the early morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m., at noon, and in the afternoon, evening and at 10 p.m. News Channel 3 also ranked first in every weekend newscast and had the highest rated weekly sports talk show with Friday Sports Overtime.

“Snow, water safety, and COVID vaccines,” said News Director Bruce Moore, referencing stories that led February news coverage. “Our team was on top of every story, fighting for our viewers and putting their safety first.”

News Channel 3 General Manager Ron Walter agreed. “Our Weather Experts predicted a historic snowfall, and the rest of the team covered related stories about driving safely, city water issues, vaccine delays, and more. Their dedication to everyone who counts on us is unmatched and continues to make me proud.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from February 4-March 3, 2021.

Highlights:

· WREG’s 10 p.m. news is the Memphis Area’s top-rated newscast of the day.

· WREG News Channel 3 wins every half hour of local morning news from 4:30AM until network news starts at 7 a.m.

· WREG wins at noon.

WREG wins at 4, 4:30, 5 and 6 p.m.

· WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide is the highest rated sports talk program on any medium in town, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30—with a 6.3 household rating.

· WREG News Channel 3 wins every head-to-head newscast throughout the weekend.