When severe weather moves into the Mid-South, WREG News Channel 3 will keep you informed on-air and online through WREG.com and our social media platforms.

If you need to list a closing, send an email to WREGClosings@nexstar.tv



WREG will provide details online or on TV about the following:

Road closings and conditions

Public and private K-12 schools and colleges.

Business (employing greater than 200 – for example: courts and governmental agencies, major retail chains, public offices or services, large medical service providers, banks, etc.)

Cancellations involving large events (200+ people)

Other closings and cancellations due to inclement weather

If you are reporting a closing for a large business (200+ employees), school or church, you will need a closing code.



To obtain the code, please send an email from a clearly verifiable email address associated with your business or workplace, along with your title and work phone number to news@wreg.com.

Churches and businesses that have an automated closing code can use the automated system. Those closings will appear on wreg.com and on-air at the appropriate time.

If you do not have a closing code or are unable to obtain one, please communicate with your members or clients via website, social media, or other means.