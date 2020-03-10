WREG investigation finds increase in shots fired on Memphis highways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A WREG investigation shows that highway safety continues to be a major issue for the Mid-South as law enforcement continues to look for answers.

Tens of thousands of people take Memphis interstates and highways home every day, but numbers from police show a 62% increase from this time last year — a troubling trend that’s seemingly getting worse.

The year 2019 saw a disturbing reality for drivers around Memphis, and since the turn of the calendar, it’s been even worse.

Memphis Police Department stats obtained by WREG show 13 interstate incidents involving drivers being shot, or shot at, so far in 2020. There were only eight at this time last year.

Even without gunfire, roadway safety appears to be an issue for many drivers.

Gwen Smith said she was recently getting on Interstate 240 near Brooks Road when another driver began tailing her and following her for miles.

“He (a 911 dispatcher) guided me off the interstate and into the precinct off Mt. Moriah and had an officer meet me there,” Smith said.

But before she could make it to the police station, it got worse.

“I got stopped by a red light, and he approached my car, so when I saw him approaching, I had to get out of traffic, run the red light, and that’s when I lost him,” Smith said.

Smith said she has noticed an increased police presence on her daily commute, as MPD and TDOT search for a permanent solution to interstate issues.

“I see them every morning coming to work and going home,” Smith said. “That night, I did not see one. I was looking for one. I was begging for one.”

“If you’re a victim of a crime or you witness an incident on the interstate, the streets or anywhere in the city of Memphis, call Memphis Police,” MPD spokesperson Louis Brownlee said.

Smith commended MPD for their preparedness and said she hopes other women driving alone will be aware of their surroundings.

“She told me that I did exactly the right thing: call 911 and go to a police precinct, but that was it,” Smith said. “It could end very badly.”

Again, if you are involved in an interstate incident, call law enforcement immediately. Do not engage another driver.