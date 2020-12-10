WREG Celebrates 18 Years of Saving Lives with Project Roadblock

In Tennessee, 6,984 lives were lost to drunk driving in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). To help make our roads safer during the holiday season, WREG is participating in the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB)’s annual “Project Roadblock” initiative, in which local broadcast TV stations donate airtime to support NHTSA and the Ad Council’s “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” PSA (public service advertising) campaign.

For a decade and a half, local broadcast TV stations have participated in Project Roadblock by airing Buzzed Driving Prevention PSAs during the concentrated six-day period between December 26 and 31, with a special push at 10 p.m. local time on New Year’s Eve.

For Project Roadblock 2020, WREG, Memphis Cardiology & Vein and Reaves Law Firm are sponsoring PSAs to show their support for this important issue.