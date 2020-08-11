Wreck on I-55 blocks traffic from South Memphis into Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multiple-vehicle wreck Monday evening on Interstate 55 in Memphis shut down traffic for miles, even stretching into Arkansas.

Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-55 near McLemore Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

The crash initially shut down southbound I-55 near McLemore.

As crews continued cleaning up the wreck into the evening, traffic backed up across the I-55 bridge into Arkansas.

This is still an active scene, and the roadway is closed indefinitely.

No injured have yet been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.