MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multiple-vehicle wreck Monday evening on Interstate 55 in Memphis shut down traffic for miles, even stretching into Arkansas.
Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on I-55 near McLemore Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
The crash initially shut down southbound I-55 near McLemore.
As crews continued cleaning up the wreck into the evening, traffic backed up across the I-55 bridge into Arkansas.
This is still an active scene, and the roadway is closed indefinitely.
No injured have yet been reported.
This story is developing and will be updated.
- Wreck on I-55 blocks traffic from South Memphis into Arkansas
- Crittenden County investigators say they lack evidence in case against man accused of killing two adults and child
- Trump, coaches push for college football as cracks emerge
- Mississippi coroner: Inaccurate COVID case reporting causing fear and stress
- President Trump: Shots fired outside White House, situation under control