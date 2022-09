UPDATE, 8:35: Two lanes are now open.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck with injury Wednesday morning has blocked all northbound traffic on Interstate 55 at South Parkway .

The wreck comes at the beginning of a construction zone on the interstate. It’s alse near where a truck wreck spilled alfredo sauce across the interstate last week.

🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-55N at South Pkwy BLOCKED due to injury crash. (At the beginning of the construction zone) Traffic stacked up. Hop off I-55 if you can. pic.twitter.com/HJvKpomWAg — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) September 7, 2022

WREG’s Corie Venture says you should stay off I-55 going toward the old bridge, and get off the interstate if you can.