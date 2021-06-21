‘Wouldn’t be here’: Officials honor 7-year-old Chicago boy who called 911 when mom was having seizure

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) – A young boy in Chicago is being credited with saving his mom’s life by making a call.

On Friday, emergency responders honored 7-year-old D.J. Wilson to highlight the importance of children knowing what do to in the event of an emergency.

OEMC officials said Johnson did something not many kids at his age can do. On May 30, Johnson’s mother suffered a seizure and he calmly called 911.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ For a young person to say all the things he said to keep calm and help his mom, I mean, it was quite something,” said Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt.

Just like his mother had taught him — instead of being paralyzed with panic — Johnson picked up the phone and dialed 911.

On the other end of the line were veteran dispatchers Andrea Jones and Dianne Statts-Mareci.

“I talked to him like I would talk to my grandkids … and then he just answered the questions,” said Statts-Mareci. “Every question I asked. He told me the apartment number, he kept reassuring his mom, telling her she was going to be OK.”

Johnson received an award for courage, and then was able to tour the OMEC center and a firehouse.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my 7-year-old,” mother Tarissa Clark said.

Emergency officials said the incident was a great reminder for parents to teach their children how to call 911.