World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest starts Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The aroma of barbecue will waft across Memphis as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest gets underway Wednesday.

Cooks will compete for $115,000 in prize money in categories that include ribs, shoulder and whole hog. There’s also the “Anything But Pork” contest as well as a prize for best hot wings and sauce.

Tom Lee Park will open to the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday with Covid guidelines in place. Visitors will have to wear a mask. Tickets for the four-day event must be bought online starting at $12.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.