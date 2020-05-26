Working from home raises questions about tax write-offs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way people go to work, raising questions when it comes to filing your taxes.

Memphis Employment Attorney Alan Crone sat down with WREG to answer questions about working from home. Many people want to know what it means for possible write-offs.

“It’s not a new concept but a new concept for a lot of people who never had to do it before,” Crone said.

As people work from home, they are using more utilities, internet and high speed data. It raises the question of whether this situations can be written off.

“Are you using these resources for business purposes? And if you are, then you can deduct them,” Crone said.

Crone also said that you do not want to deduct from your taxes if your employer has reimbursed you for using your resources at home.

“I would definitely keep track of that very meticulously on a month-to-month basis…,” Crone said.

He encouraged people to estimate how much is business verses personal use and get with an accountant on how to calculate that.

“If you are using a computer, for example, that belongs to your company … it’s probably covered by their insurance, but it certainly couldn’t hurt to have it covered by your homeowners,” Crone said.

Another question raised was if you are injured while working at home, is that a workmen’s compensation claim?

Crone said it is a claim if you were hurt while on the job.

He also said there is a possibility that laws could be changed or made easier for people to calculate expenses or get write-offs for working at home.