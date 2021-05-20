Workers installing temporary platform for Memphis bridge repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The contracting group tasked with repairing the I-40 bridge is preparing the bridge for its workers, and WREG has learned more about the inspector terminated by ARDOT.

Thursday, workers began installing a temporary work platform so that repairs can officially get going.

It’s the first step in a long process to re-open the I-40 bridge. First, workers have to build the location where they’ll be able to make repairs.

Workers with Kiewit Infrastructure were getting scaffolding in place on the bridge Thursday. (WREG photo)

They’re doing so under the watchful eye of the Federal Highway Administration, which met with Tennessee and Arkansas officials Thursday morning to discuss how the project will progress and how local communities are being affected by the closure.

But the Federal Highway Administration is also reviewing ARDOT’s bridge inspection process after a self-admitted failure to properly inspect and report issues on the I-40 bridge.

The ARDOT bridge inspector who was dismissed oversaw nine inspections, although it wasn’t immediately clear where within the state those bridges are located or whether they include the I-55 bridge to Memphis. The state is hoping to re-inspect all of those bridges before the end of June.

With ARDOT’s system being evaluated and elected officials on both sides of the aisle calling for improved infrastructure, the Federal Highway Administration says the Mid-South traffic system could be in for major change once the I-40 bridge is fully functional.

“I’m also hearing a lot about the need to have a longer-term plan to make sure that traffic works, traffic on the river works, freight traffic works and people can get to where they need,” said Stephanie Pollack, Deputy Administrator for the Federal Highway Administration.

Officials are hopeful the temporary work platform will be done by Friday afternoon so repairs can officially begin. There’s still no completion date in sight but a Federal Highway Administration worker admitted it could be “a few months.”