Work underway on new grocery store in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For years, people living downtown have been asking for a grocery store, and this fall, they will get one in the South Main Arts District.

Archer Customer Builders is turning the old Liberty Cash Grocer on Webster Avenue into a 13,000 square foot neighborhood grocer.

“We bought that in 2017, and we knew the neighborhood needed a grocery store, so that was the intent,” said Tom Archer, Owner of Archer Custom Buildings. “When we purchased that building, it was the perfect spot, I thought.”

Archer has teamed up with Rick James, the owner of Castle Retail Group, to make it happen. James owns three local Cash Savers and recently purchased the High Point Grocery in the High Point Terrace neighborhood.

High Point Grocery reopens Tuesday with new ownership

“I saw the purchase and reopen of the High Point Store on Channel Three,” said Archer. “I went down the following day and walked through the store, and it was a perfect fit for our space down here, and so we contacted Rick, and he was interested right away. He said he had been looking downtown for 20 years.”

James hopes to open South Point Grocery in October. He said he plans to cater to the neighborhood’s needs with an emphasis on fresh, an emphasis on produce, deli, bakery, and entrees customers can pick up and take with them. James said the store would also feature many locally made products.

“One of the nice things about being a small independent grocer and not having a large hierarchy where you have to call the headquarters. This is the headquarters. So, you know, when customers tell us they are looking for this specific thing, it is really easy for us to respond,” said James.

South Point Grocery will also include a terrace and a side parking deck James said will be used for outdoor eating, live music, and weekend festivals.

“With our parking deck, we envision some weekend beer festivals. That is also the one thing we do well in our stores. My son has built quite the reputation for bringing an incredible selection of beer and wine,” said James.

There will be 20 parking spots available at the store and about 30 spots along the street. James, though, believes about half of his customers will be walk-ins from the neighborhood.

“We had a customer excited today about the store. She said she lives a golf cart away,” said James.

Archer Custom Builders said it hopes to have the shell of the store ready to turn over to James in about 30 days.