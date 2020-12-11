Women’s Foundation hosts COVID relief event for those in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As a COVID vaccine continues to progress toward public distribution, the pandemic continues to turn lives upside-down.

On Friday, hundreds of Memphians rolled through the food and supply drive hosted by the Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis. They received canned food, fresh fruit, toiletries and other essential items.

“This is one way, during a time where so many families have so much need, that we are reaching out,” said Shante Avant.

The group targeted the downtown and South Memphis ZIP code 38126, hoping to bring relief for families or those struggling through COVID-related issues.

“This is a very specific need,” said Avant. “Food insecurity is one that’s a great need in our communities.”

The line to get in began to form hours before the event, and, as helpful as the food and items are, the care and support from a stranger is meaningful too.

“It’s very special,” said Larry Dansberry. “You know, for Christmas time and this time of year, it’s real nice.”

“A lot of people are not able to do things for themselves because they either have COVID, or don’t have the funds to so, this shows that the community is giving back to those in need,” said Toya McKinney.

The recent news of the first COVID vaccine being approved by the FDA was buzzing around the event. There’s a lot of work to do, but some hope it could be a sign of better times ahead.

“It gives me hope that some day we will get back to some semblance of our lives,” said Avant.

Organizers said more than 300 households received items and aid during today’s event.