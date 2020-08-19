Women accused of running man over after parking space dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released photos of two women accused of running a man over after a dispute over a parking spot.

On August 4 first responders were called to the 1700 block of Union Avenue and found a man suffering from severe injuries to his legs. He stated that he had been run over after an argument over a parking spot.

Police didn’t release any further details on the incident, but did release photos of the suspects. The two women were reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Impala.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.