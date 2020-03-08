Woman’s car stolen, men caught on her ring camera the next day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says she feels unsafe after her car was stolen and then surveillance video picked up two men looking at her new car the following morning.

The woman did not want to be identified says she left her keys in her car while she ran inside her home at Cleaborne Pointe at Heritage Landing to check on her kids on Friday.

"I've heard it all the time. 'Do not leave your keys in the car' and for some reason I just did it that day. Then, they went on ahead and took the car." the woman said.

She says her house keys were also in teh car.

Then on Saturday morning, her Ring surveillance camera caught two men checking out her new vehicle. In the video, you see a man walk right into the camera, telling someone else she has a new vehicle.

It is unclear if these men were the ones who took her car the previous night.

"Even if you're about to run in the house for a minute or a second, take your keys out of the car and lock your doors," she said.

The woman received a ticket from the city of Memphis because the city considers leaving your vehicle unattended as a code violation.

Police have not made any arrests in the case. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH