Woman’s car shot up while parked at Horseshoe Tunica

TUNICA CO., Miss. — A Southaven woman is looking for answers after waking up to find her vehicle had been shot up while staying at the Horseshoe Tunica Casino.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, says for New Year’s Eve she and friends decided to ring in the new year at the Horseshoe Tunica Casino and Hotel. She says to her knowledge everything was going smoothly at the hotel, and she was in bed long before the clock struck 12.

But it wasn’t until this morning she learned something happened overnight that resulted in a lot of damage.

“I go outside, and I open my car door, and the glass fell out,” the woman told WREG. “So, I’m like, what is going on?”

Around 10 bullet holes cover her car, breaking three of her windows and leaving her with a hefty bill to pay in damages.

She tells WREG that property management explained to her that due to company policy they aren’t liable for any damages and that she was “parking at her own risk”. But the woman we spoke to doesn’t believe that’s fair, since she’s now without her only way of transportation.

“People are drinking. You know they’re getting drunk on New Year’s night and they have weapons. That should make you liable for anybody’s car that’s at the Horseshoe,” she said.

But her car wasn’t the only target. She says she later learned multiple cars were hit, causing even more concern.

“I’d like to feel safe, because most of the people over there are senior citizens. We can’t run as fast as young people,” she said.

She says she’s yet to find out what exactly took place overnight but hopes sharing her story will encourage others to think twice about their safety before taking a gamble.

We reached out to Horseshoe Tunica for a statement on the incident, and we’ve not heard a response.

We also reached out for more information from the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, and we are still waiting for a response.