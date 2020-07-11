Woman’s car shot on I-240, Memphis Police investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman’s car was shot multiple times on I-240 Saturday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened near I-240 & Lamar just before 1:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was travelling westbound on I-240 from Getwell, approaching Lamar, when the driver of a maroon Ford Expedition swerved in front of her to avoid construction in the far right lane.

The victim reportedly blew her horn at the driver after the Ford Expedition almost struck her car. The victim told police the Ford Expedition began to slow down in front of her, so she merged into the next lane and began to pass it.

Police say as the victim began to pass the Ford Expedition, she heard a total of five gunshots. One bullet struck the passenger side of her car. Another bullet struck her passenger side front window, exited through her front driver side and finally struck the driver side mirror.

The victim reportedly exited I-240 on Airways and saw the Ford Expedition behind her. Police say the Ford Expedition stopped following the victim when she drove pass the Memphis Police precinct on Airways.

The victim ended up parking at the Lamar Qwik Stop and discovered her rear passenger side tire was flat. The victim also found another bullet hole in the lower rear side bumper and noticed that her car was leaking gas.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.