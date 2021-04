MARIANNA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police say a woman’s body has been recovered from the St. Francis River in eastern Arkansas.

State police say in a news release that the unidentified body was recovered Thursday from a vehicle found near a boat dock in the river at the Huxtable Pumping Station southeast of Marianna, about 95 miles east of Little Rock.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock for identification. A suspected cause of death was not released.