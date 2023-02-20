MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police are looking for the woman they said tried to cash a large counterfeit check at the Trustmark Bank on South Highland last week.

Investigators haven’t said the amount on the phony check but said the woman is facing charges of attempted theft of property from $2,500 to $10,000.

The woman wanted for attempted theft, ID theft, and counterfeiting/forgery.

Police released photographs of the woman who is seen sitting on a chair inside the bank.

They said she used a fake Florida identification when she tried to get the money. It appears the woman was able to leave the bank before police arrived.

The woman was wearing a black shirt and dark-colored pants and carrying a light-colored purse.

If you recognize the person in the photographs or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH.