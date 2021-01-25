Woman who welcomed students, staff, and visitors to Houston High dies from COVID-19

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Students and staff at Houston High are sharing loving memories of their school receptionist who lost her battle with the Coronavirus.

In statement emailed to parents, and posted on Facebook, the Germantown Municipal School District said Mrs. Lynda Ables had passed away Sunday due to COVID-19 complications.

School administrators went on to say Ables had served for many years at the front desk of Houston High, and was a special lady who took great joy in taking care of others.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community, ” said Houston High Principal Rob Taylor. “I do not know of anyone that did not benefit from knowing Mrs. Ables.”

Taylor said the high school and Germantown Municipal School District now has a Crisis Intervention Team, made up of trained professionals, ready to help with the needs of students and parents during this difficult time.

“It’s a very sad situation for Houston High School and my heart breaks for Mrs. Ables’ family, friends, co-workers, and the students. Please keep Ms. Ables’ family and our Houston High family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” said Principal Taylor.

The school district said visitation for Ables will be January 29, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church.

A celebration service will be held January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church.