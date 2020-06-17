Woman wearing hospital scrubs accused of pulling gun after man fails to social distance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman wearing hospital scrubs is now wanted by police after she reportedly pulled a gun on a man because of social distancing.

A man told police he was inside a Walgreens on South Third Street on June 8 when he became involved in an argument with the woman over him not giving her at least six feet of space. He said the woman threatened to harm him before pulling out a gun.

Police released a photo of the woman online Wednesday. If you can identify her, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.