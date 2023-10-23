MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old woman was booked into jail Monday morning more than a week after a shooting that killed another woman at a Midtown house.

Kyla Jones is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, all felonies. She was also charged with assault in a separate case.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Oct. 15 at a house in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just a few doors east of the Overton Square entertainment district.

Kyla Jones

Police have so far released few details about the crime, other than saying a woman was killed in a shooting. The victim has not been identified by police. A warrant was issued last week for Jones’ arrest in the Madison Avenue shooting.

Neighbors say the house was used as a short-term rental and said they believe the shooting happened during a party.

Court records show Jones was charged with domestic assault in April, but the charges were dropped in August.

This story will be updated.