MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman stole a wallet from someone’s purse after asking them for help at Sam’s Club.

On February 21, MPD responded to a pocket-picking at the Sam’s Club on Winchester. Video surveillance showed the female suspect entering the business and walking into the area where the victim was shopping.

According to reports, the suspect distracted the victim by asking her to pass an item off a shelf. Once the victim took her eyes off her purse, which was in her shopping cart, the suspect reached into the victim’s purse and removed her wallet.

The suspect quickly exited the store and fled the scene, police say.

The same suspect is allegedly responsible for a pocket-picking out of Tillman Station. In that incident, officials say the suspect fled in a black Mercedes.

No arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridgeway GIB at 901-636-4500.