Woman wanted after kidnapped child found in middle of Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-year-old child who was later found walking down the middle of Stage Road in Bartlett.

According to police, the woman stole a 2004 Buick Century from Nana’s Market in the 3000 block of Overton Crossing on June 30. The child was in the back seat at the time.

Several hours later, the child was seen walking in the middle of Stage Road by officers with the Bartlett Police Department. The child was returned to the mother.

At this time, the woman has not been arrested. If you can help identify her, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.