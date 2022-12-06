MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman upset about her recently repossessed car tried to steal her vehicle and pointed a gun at employees at a car dealership.

Riccola Ward, 25, was charged with aggravated assault following the incident last week at Car Brothers Auto Sales & Repair in the 5000 block of Summer Avenue.

The co-owner of the business said he allowed Ward to come to the lot to retrieve some belongings from her Kia Rondo, and that’s when she tried to drive the car through a metal gate.

Jose Jimenez Umbria said Ward also pointed a handgun at him and another employee and demanded they open the gate. The victims refused and said Ward jumped the fence and ran toward Summer Avenue.

The victims said no shots were fired.

Ward is being held on a $7,500 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 13.