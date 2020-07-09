OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at an Oklahoma City store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.
Video shows the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.
The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store. However, the woman left her wallet behind.
Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.
- Woman throws boxes of shoes at Oklahoma store worker after being asked to wear face mask, then leaves wallet behind
- Temple of Deliverance COGIC transforms into COVID testing site
- Welcome to Walgreens. The doctor will be with you soon
- Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 200 stores over the next two years
- Memphis/Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force gives update