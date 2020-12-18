Woman tells police man threatened to hang her from a tree over parking lot dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged lynching threat in a southeast Memphis shopping center parking lot led to charges of civil rights intimidation and assault against a Shelby County man.

According to police, a woman told them she was leaving a shopping cart in a parking space at Winchester and Hacks Cross Road on Wednesday. That’s when a man in a white sedan began yelling at her, she said.

The woman told police the man rolled down his car window and said, “N*****, I’ll hang you from a tree.” He blocked her vehicle in its parking spot, temporarily preventing her from leaving, she said.

The victim “was placed in fear of her life from the anger that was displayed toward her,” police wrote in a statement. She later identified the man to police in a photo lineup.

Clinton Jeffries, 52, went to a police station Thursday and verbally admitted to blocking the woman’s vehicle, calling her a racial slur and threatening to hang her, police said.