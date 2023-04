MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police responded to a wounding call on the 4500 block of Sunnyslope Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital but later died from her injuries.

Memphis Police said the victim knew the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.