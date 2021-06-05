Woman stabbed to death at Whitehaven hotel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a domestic violence incident that left a woman dead at a Whitehaven hotel early Saturday morning.

According to MPD, officers responded to a domestic call around 3:57 a.m., in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive woman with a knife wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A person staying at the hotel told WREG the woman’s throat was slit and the incident happened in front of her three children. MPD has not confirmed that information.

Officers have one man detained, but no arrests have been made.