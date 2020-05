MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing in a Raleigh parking lot.

The Memphis Police Department responded to the stabbing call at the shopping center on Austin Peay Highway near New Covington Pike.

Officers are on the scene of a wounding at 3860 Austin Peay Hwy.

Prelim info – A female was stabbed by a male on the lot. The victim was transported to ROH in critical condition.

Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 26, 2020

A woman was found with stab wounds and was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A Kroger spokesperson said the stabbing did not happen at Kroger, but near another business in the shopping center.

Police said they have one person detained.