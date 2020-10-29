Woman shot, killed in South Memphis; one man detained by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman has been shot and killed, and one man has been detained on the scene in South Memphis.

Police responded to a welfare check in the area of Cincinnati Road and Person Avenue. When they arrived on the scene, officers found an “unresponsive” woman who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 2 pm, officers responded to a welfare check at 1670 Cincinnati. Officers located one unresponsive adult female shooting victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one male detained. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2020

Police say one man has been detained at this time, but no arrests have been made. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.