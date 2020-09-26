Woman shot in Whitehaven; two suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot in Whitehaven Friday night, and two suspects are on the run.
Police responded to the scene at Loch Lomond Road near Winfield Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police says two suspects fled the scene in a burgundy, older model Pontiac. Police describe the first suspect as a man with a medium build, a thin mustache and wearing a black hat, white shirt and blue jeans.
Police say no description of the second suspect was given.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
