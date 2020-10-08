Woman shot in South Memphis died from her injuries at the hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot in South Memphis and later died at Regional One Hospital, Wednesday night.

Memphis Police said the woman was shot near the intersection of Latham and Olive, but was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby fire station on South Third Street.

MPD said the shooting victim was then transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

MPD said the suspect is a Black man and was possibly in a red Hyundai.

This is a developing story.