MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot in South Memphis and later died at Regional One Hospital, Wednesday night.
Memphis Police said the woman was shot near the intersection of Latham and Olive, but was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby fire station on South Third Street.
MPD said the shooting victim was then transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.
MPD said the suspect is a Black man and was possibly in a red Hyundai.
This is a developing story.
- No charges for Wisconsin officer in killing of Black teen
- Titans add Corey Davis to Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Woman shot in South Memphis died from her injuries at the hospital, police say
- US coronavirus: Surgeon general urges Americans to not let guard down, Trump says don’t be afraid
- ICE raids sanctuary cities, arrests 128 in ‘Operation Rise’