Woman shot at Fox Meadows gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition after a shooting Thursday afternoon in Fox Meadows.

Police responded to the Valero at the corner of Mendenhall and Knight Arnold at 1:37. One woman was struck by gunfire.

Police say they are looking for two men driving a silver GMC with Texas tags LNR5323.

