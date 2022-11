MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday following a shooting in Raleigh.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 a.m. and located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say it happened at the Krystal fast food restaurant on Austin Peay Highway near Coleman Road.

The woman is currently in critical condition.

Two people have been detained.

