Woman shoots ex-boyfriend at Halloween party in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman is behind bars after shooting her ex-boyfriend at a Halloween party on Saturday.

MPD said Sheena Chambers shot two people Saturday night on Argonne Street. She told police she grabbed her gun and shot her ex-boyfriend in a panic after he showed up to her party and assaulted her causing a large fight.

According to court documents, someone flagged down an officer shortly before midnight, and that officer actually heard the gunshots as he approached the front door.



The two victims then ran out the house screaming they had been shot. At least one of them was in critical condition.



The officer found Chambers inside, and she confessed to the shooting.