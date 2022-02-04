MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police had to duck for cover after a woman started shooting at them from the back of a squad car in Whitehaven on Wednesday.

Police say they wrestled to put Tenisha Rice into the backseat after she was arrested on the 1200 block of Willow Run Lane.

Moments later, officers said she started firing at them with a gun.

Police took cover and surrounded the car until they were able to secure the weapon.

No one was hurt but officers say the patrol car was left with two bullet holes.

Rice is being charged with two counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.