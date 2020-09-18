Woman says men tried to put her in trunk, fired gun in Parkway Village carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told police three men shot at her friend and tried to put her in the trunk of her car during a robbery and carjacking in Parkway Village.

The woman called police the night of Aug. 26 and said she noticed a strange car following her as she pulled out of her driveway. She drove to a friend’s house on Forest Glen Street.

When she pulled up, she told police the car blocked her in and three men got out, pointed guns at her and began searching her purse. She began screaming, and her friend came out of his house to help.

At that point one of the men fired a gun at the friend, police said. The bullet missed him, but struck his 2002 Audi.

Two of the men then grabbed the woman, opened the trunk of her Ford Focus and tried to put her inside, she told police. Instead, they dropped her in the street and sped off in her car.

Deandre Bowers, 21, was arrested Thursday, days after the alleged attack. He is charged with carjacking, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated kidnapping and a firearms charge.