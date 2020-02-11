Woman robbed, hit in head on U of M campus during school day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was attempting to sell something to a person she didn’t know was robbed at gunpoint and struck in the head Tuesday afternoon on the University of Memphis campus.

In an email to students, U of M Police Services said the woman tried to meet the stranger on campus at Patterson and Alumni Avenue to sell the person something around 3 p.m.

When meeting the stranger, the woman got into the person’s car, which was occupied by four men.

Once in the car, one man demanded the woman’s belongings at gunpoint. The men took her backpack, struck her in the head and pushed her out of the vehicle, U of M police said.

Police described the suspects as four 18-20-year-old African American men. The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Nissan sedan with tinted windows. The car also has a large dent on the driver’s side from the front to the back door.

Police did not say if the victim is a student.

U of M police urged students to use caution when arranging transactions and to meet potential buyers in a highly public place, like a police station.

Anyone with information about this incident should call U of M Police Services at 901-678-4357(HELP).