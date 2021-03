A vehicle is seen in flood waters on Stewart Road in Shelby County on Monday. (Ramon Johnson, WREG)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman had to be rescued Monday after driving her vehicle into high water on a north Shelby County road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and county fire department crews rescued the woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, on Stewart Road east of Brunswick.

A vehicle could be seen sitting in water to the top of its tires. Road signs indicated that it happened at the Lakeland city limits, in an area of road that is prone to flooding.