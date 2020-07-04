Woman reports man shooting at her on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman reported being shot at Saturday afternoon on Interstate 240 in Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to I-240 eastbound near Lamar Avenue at 1:10 p.m.

A woman told police that a man driving a gold Pontiac Grand Am with a broken rearview mirror shot at her on the roadway.

No injuries were reported from this shooting incident.

The suspect was described as a Black man with dreadlocks, wearing a white sleeveless tank top.

There have been more than 30 reported interstate shootings in Memphis so far in 2020—after the city saw 46 total in 2019.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.