Woman pretends to be corporate employee and robs Lowe’s store

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – Olive Branch police are looking for a woman they say robbed a Lowe’s after pretending to work for the company

Police said the woman, who was caught on camera, told employees at Camp Creek Road store she was there to do an audit of the cash drawer and then cleaned out the register.

Courtesy Olive Branch Police Department

It happened last Friday at around 6:45 p.m.

Investigators haven’t said how much money she got away with but said she left the store in a red Chevy.

If you recognize the woman in these pictures contact the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8573.