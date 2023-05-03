MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly beat and shot his girlfriend, leaving her paralyzed, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to a shooting at a motel in the Medical District on Tuesday. They say they found the victim lying on the floor unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to her right shoulder.

MPD says the victim’s boyfriend, Brandon Steen, was the only person in the room at the time of the shooting. He was seen on camera leaving the room and getting into his car.

Officers say they saw blood on Steen’s shirt when they arrived. They searched and found a 9mm Glock, 12.2 grams of Fentanyl and 6.4 grams of marijuana, according to documents.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, a collapsed lung, multiple rib fractures and three spinal fractures. She was pronounced paralyzed in the lower half of her body.

Steen was charged with the following: Aggravated Assault, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intention to Sell, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Evidence.

He is set to appear in court Thursday.