Woman on the run after shooting in Raleigh

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is on the run after a shooting in Raleigh left a man in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, officers were called to a home on Windermere Road just before 2 p.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to be a woman who is wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. Police say she fled the scene in a blue minivan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News