Woman on the run after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is on the run after a shooting in Raleigh left a man in critical condition on Monday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, officers were called to a home on Windermere Road just before 2 p.m.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the Regional Medical Center.
The suspect is believed to be a woman who is wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. Police say she fled the scene in a blue minivan.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.