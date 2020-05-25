Woman on the run after shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is on the run after a shooting in Raleigh left a man in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

According to the Memphis Police Department’s Twitter account, officers were called to a home on Windermere Road just before 2 p.m.

At 1:45 pm, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 3736 Windermere.

One adult male was struck and transported to Regional One in critical condition.



The suspect is a known female, last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. She fled the scene in a blue minivan. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 25, 2020

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to be a woman who is wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts. Police say she fled the scene in a blue minivan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.