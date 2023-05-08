MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police need help finding a woman they say was stabbed in South Memphis Sunday night.

According to reports, at around 7:30, officers were called to a home on Philsar for a domestic disturbance. They say Coreuna Ward was stabbed and fled the scene.

Ward had injuries, but the severity of them was unknown.

If you have seen Coreuna Ward, you are urged to call Memphis Police.

WREG is working to learn if police detained anyone at that home for the stabbing. We are also working to learn what else happened in the moments before this all took place.