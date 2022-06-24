MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Dyersburg police say a woman was maced, raped, and robbed inside a business on U.S. Highway 51 Tuesday night by a registered violent sex offender.

A regional manager with Loan Master said he couldn’t comment about what happened but said they were installing a new security system and the woman who was attacked was taking some time off.

The victim told police a man came into the business and said he wanted a loan before spraying her with a chemical agent and sexually assaulting her.

The man also took cash from the business and left in a vehicle.

Jimmy Taylor, 34, of Ripley, was developed as a suspect and taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

In a statement, Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said:

“Taylor was developed as a person of interest last night by the responding officers of the DPD patrol division. The information gathered by responding officers, and the continued investigation by the DPD criminal investigation division throughout last night and today, resulted in the quick arrest of this alleged violent offender.”

Taylor is listed on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.

In 2008, Taylor pleaded guilty to aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary in Lauderdale County and was sentenced to 17 years in prison.